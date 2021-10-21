CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.26% of CDW worth $61,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in CDW by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $188.39 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $117.02 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

