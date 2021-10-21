CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.25% of CDW worth $60,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

CDW opened at $188.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.51. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

