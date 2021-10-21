Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report $643.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.20 million and the highest is $734.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 635.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.