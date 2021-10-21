Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.06.

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $165.77. The stock had a trading volume of 537,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.70. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

