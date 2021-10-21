Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $165.77. 537,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,359. Celanese has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.