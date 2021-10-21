Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.53. Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

NYSE:CE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.77. The stock had a trading volume of 537,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.70. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

