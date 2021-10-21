Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.70. Celanese has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

