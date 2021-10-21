Celularity Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Celularity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will earn ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Celularity’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.70) EPS.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on CELU. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

CELU stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13. Celularity has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.40.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.