Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.28

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $5.15. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 83,154 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

