CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 367.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,500 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 6.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

