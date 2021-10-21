Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CNC opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

