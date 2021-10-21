Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 1,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,858,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,149,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,315,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,435,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

