Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

EBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EBR opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.