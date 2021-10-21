Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Position Cut by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,892 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.12% of Central Garden & Pet worth $56,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 309.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,817,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

