Centric Cash (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

