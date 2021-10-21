Centric Swap (CNS) One Day Volume Tops $4.06 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $4.06 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00102514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,989.85 or 0.99987013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.91 or 0.06450795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

