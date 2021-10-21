Ceres (CERES) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $201.92 or 0.00321392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $299,649.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00102741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,872.63 or 1.00073905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.94 or 0.06479693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,785 coins and its circulating supply is 9,160 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars.

