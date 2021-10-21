Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.87.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $126.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

