Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM traded as high as $125.74 and last traded at $125.62, with a volume of 6193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.43.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 139.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,497,000 after buying an additional 51,433 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

