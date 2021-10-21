CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Set at C$129.00 by Raymond James

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) received a C$129.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.22.

CGI stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$114.61. 112,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,934. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$112.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

