CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 63,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 134,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.98 million and a PE ratio of -40.36.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,577.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

