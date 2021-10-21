CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Tops $0.0575 on Top Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $1,136.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00101120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00191141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,601,012 coins and its circulating supply is 46,604,835 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

