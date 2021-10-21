ChainX (PCX) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, ChainX has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $46.42 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00006557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00102310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.29 or 1.00171346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.51 or 0.06471648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022418 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

