Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 601,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212,123 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188,046 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHNG opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -124.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

