Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $181.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.67.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

