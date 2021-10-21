Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. COKER & PALMER reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of GTLS opened at $181.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

