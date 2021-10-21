ChartEx (CHART) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $411,774.82 and $40,026.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,668.04 or 1.00120947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.16 or 0.06542535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00022747 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

