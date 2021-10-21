Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186,494 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.42% of Chase worth $62,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 106.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chase by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Chase by 28.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 137,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $332,550. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

