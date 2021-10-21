Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.65 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

