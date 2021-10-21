Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHE opened at $444.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.84. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

