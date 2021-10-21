Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,533,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,071 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.29% of Chevron worth $579,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 848,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,906,000 after buying an additional 437,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.46. 143,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,583. The firm has a market cap of $217.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

