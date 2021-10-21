Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. Research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

