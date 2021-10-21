China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Shares Down 2.1%

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. 510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.2396 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. China Resources Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.28%.

About China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

