Ching Jaw Sells 35,687 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,275,096.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CYTK traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 610,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,032. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

