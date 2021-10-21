Chinook Therapeutics’ (KDNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of KDNY opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $495.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 208,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $2,497,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,452,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 675,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

