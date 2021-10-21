Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post sales of $357.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.10 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $210.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $133.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $139.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 134.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 59.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

