Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

