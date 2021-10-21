CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 43,418 shares.The stock last traded at $22.85 and had previously closed at $22.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.