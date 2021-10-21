CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00. The stock traded as high as C$27.48 and last traded at C$27.31, with a volume of 48543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.86.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.43.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.