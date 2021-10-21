CIBC Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.80.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of NPI stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.61. 174,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.94. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$37.25 and a twelve month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.