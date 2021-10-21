CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 409,513 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,513 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

