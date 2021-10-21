CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Twilio worth $94,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $366.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

