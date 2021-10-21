CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 105,582 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,561,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 72.06% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $141,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 39.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ATMP opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.