CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 25,280 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $135,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,735,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,298,841,000 after buying an additional 307,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $277,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,457,108 shares of company stock worth $881,146,502. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $340.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.99. The company has a market cap of $960.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

