CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 35,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $86,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

