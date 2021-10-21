CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182,065 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $101,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $177.18 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $481.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average of $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

