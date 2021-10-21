CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,915 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.54% of EPAM Systems worth $155,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $627.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

