CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $138,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.99 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

