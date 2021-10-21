CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $154.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,935 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $154,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $251.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $251.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

