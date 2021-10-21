CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $152,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $289.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.63 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.